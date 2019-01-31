Watford Demanding £30m for Gerard Deulofeu After Rejecting Bid From Milan

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Watford have turned down a bid from Milan for Gerard Deulofeu, as they have now increased their asking price to £30m.

The Italian side had a £22m offer rejected by the Hornets, who have since upped their price tag for the 24-year-old. West Ham have also expressed interest in Deulofeu, as they could prepare to make a bid before the 11pm deadline.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

As reported by the Sun, the Hammers will enquire about the Spaniard but are yet to submit an official bid, with just hours remaining before the January transfer window shuts.

The report also states Watford had insisted that Deulofeu was not for sale in the transfer window, but they would be willing to let him go should they receive a profit-making bid over the sum of £30m.

While West Ham are offering the Watford winger the chance to stay in the Premier League, Milan are hoping to bring him back to San Siro. Deulofeu went on loan to the Rossoneri in 2017, scoring four goals in 18 appearances.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Milan have been keen to sign him throughout the transfer window as they hope to add to their strong attacking options in their pursuits in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, where they reached the semi-finals earlier this week with a 2-0 win over Napoli.

Deulofeu moved to Vicarage Road in a permanent deal last summer, having spent the end of last season on loan from Barcelona. The Spanish winger has four goals and four assists in 24 appearances for the Hornets, with foot problems resulting in him missing 14 games.

This season Deulofeu has struggled to hit his stride, scoring just three goals in 17 league appearances. He missed the start of the season through injury and has not scored since a 2-0 win over West Ham in December.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Watford dropped down to ninth in the Premier League this week, as they let slip a lead to lose 2-1 to Tottenham at Wembley. The Hornets now have just one win their last six league games, though have an FA Cup fifth round tie to look forward to.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message