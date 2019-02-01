Juventus vs Parma Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

With a shock loss to Atalanta mid-week in the Coppa Italia quarter-final, Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways and continue their unbeaten run in the league when Parma visit Turin on Saturday.

On the other hand, Parma will be looking at that Atalanta game as inspiration to help them believe that they can also best the Old Lady and upset their league run. In the bottom half of the table at 12th place, they will be hoping to turn their fortunes around starting with this game.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 February What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT) Where Is It Being Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Livestream? Eleven Sports UK

Team News

Juventus are still missing veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci from an ankle injury and Juan Cuadrado due to his knee surgery, but other than that they are at full strength.

Parma are only missing one player, Napoli-loanee Alberto Grassi, who may miss the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczesny; Cancelo, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo Parma Sepe; Iacoponi, Alves, Bastoni, Gagliolo; Barillá, Scozzarella, Kucka; Biabiany, Inglese, Gervinho

Head to Head Record





These clubs have met 21 times since 2005 (when Parma was reformed after financial struggles), with Juventus coming out on top 12 times and with five draws between them, meaning Parma have managed to best the Old Lady only four times.

With the head to head record not looking impossible for Parma, and the shock win by Atalanta in the week, they will be feeling confident they can get a decent result against Juventus.

Recent Form

Juventus haven't looked too strong recently, including the games that they have won. The 3-0 loss to Atalanta was surely unexpected, but was deserved as the team looked sluggish and without a clear game plan. The same could be said for their recent league game against Lazio, where despite winning the game 2-1, they played incredibly poorly and were lucky with the result.

Parma have also had inconsistent form lately, losing to 16th placed SPAL 3-2, but beating Udinese 2-1 the week before. However, due to their lack of Coppa Italia matches, the team will more rested than Juventus and could potentially exploit that advantage.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five fixtures:

Juventus Parma Atalanta 3-0 Juventus (30/1) Parma 2-3 SPAL (27/1) Lazio 1-2 Juventus (27/1) Udinese 1-2 Parma (19/1) Juventus 3-0 Chievo (21/1) Parma 0-2 Roma (29/12) Juventus 1-0 Milan (16/1) Fiorentina 0-1 Parma (26/12) Bologna 2-0 Juventus (12/1) Parma 0-0 Bologna (22/12)

Prediction

Despite Juventus' recent inconsistency, they are still unbeaten in the league and definitively the best team in Italy at the moment, so it's always a bad idea to count them out. Allegri will be making sure the team don't lose focus and slip despite their loss to Atalanta ruling them out of the Coppa Italia this season.

Parma are not likely to win, but the recent upset caused by Atalanta will do wonders in the dressing room and will put a strong belief in the team that wouldn't have been there otherwise. However, they haven't looked too strong against the top teams so far and it's a tall order for them to beat the league leaders on Saturday.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Parma