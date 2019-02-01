Son Fires Warning to 'Title Rivals' as Spurs Look to Move Within Striking Distance

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Spurs forward Son Heung-min has called the Premier League title a three-horse race, insisting that he expects his side to push Manchester City and Liverpool all the way.

Things were looking bleak for Spurs on Wednesday when they were 1-0 down at home to Watford, staying down the barrel of a 12-point deficit with Liverpool winning at the time – only for Leicester to equalise and the north London side to come back and beat the Hornets. 

The win means the Lilywhites are just seven points behind Liverpool, and could close the gap further if they beat Newcastle United, on Saturday, with City playing Arsenal on Sunday and Liverpool facing West Ham a day later.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

Son, who returned from the Asian Cup on Sunday and went straight back into the Spurs lineup on Wednesday, has insisted his side are firmly in the title hunt.

Son warned Spurs' rivals that he and his teammates would keep chasing them, saying: "I don't care that people are saying Liverpool or Man City, we are still there, we're going for it.

"We'll see what is going to happen at the end of the season. They're very good sides like us, we have to focus on ourselves. Every single game, get three points, that's the most important thing, the season is still long.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

"We just believe in our own games, get as many points as possible, and see what happens at the end of the season."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message