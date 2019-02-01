Tottenham Give Update on Kane, Alli and Davies' Recovery From Respective Injuries

By 90Min
February 01, 2019

Injured trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Ben Davies appear to be back in training ahead of their respective returns from injury, with Tottenham saying on Friday that the three players are 'progressing' in their recovery. 

Tottenham were dealt a hammer blow when it came to light earlier this month that they would be without top scorer Kane or creator-in-chief Alli until March, and there has been little to go on since in the way of official word on their condition.

An update on Twitter earlier on Friday, however, shows the three players in training ahead of the weekend's match with Newcastle, and suggests things are going to plan with regards to their rehabilitation. 

While it doesn't say as much, it can likely be taken to mean that both Alli and Kane are on track for their previously pencilled returns in mid-March, while there is not yet a timeline placed on Davies as he bounces back from a groin injury. 

Despite their depleted numbers, Spurs neglected to dip into the January transfer market, and have managed to resurrect and maintain an unlikely Premier League title challenge - still within an outside chance of catching leaders Liverpool.

The win over Watford during the week means they have moved to within two points of second-placed Manchester City, and can overtake the defending champions for at least 24 hours if they are able to get the better of Newcastle at the weekend. 

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

Liverpool, meanwhile, don't play until Monday night, when they travel to face a West Ham side stinging from a 3-0 defeat to Wolves, but the wrong result from their perspective could leave them with just a four-point margin over Mauricio Pochettino's men. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message