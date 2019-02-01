Tottenham Give Update on Kane, Alli and Davies' Recovery From Respective Injuries

Injured trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Ben Davies appear to be back in training ahead of their respective returns from injury, with Tottenham saying on Friday that the three players are 'progressing' in their recovery.

Tottenham were dealt a hammer blow when it came to light earlier this month that they would be without top scorer Kane or creator-in-chief Alli until March, and there has been little to go on since in the way of official word on their condition.

An update on Twitter earlier on Friday, however, shows the three players in training ahead of the weekend's match with Newcastle, and suggests things are going to plan with regards to their rehabilitation.

While it doesn't say as much, it can likely be taken to mean that both Alli and Kane are on track for their previously pencilled returns in mid-March, while there is not yet a timeline placed on Davies as he bounces back from a groin injury.

Despite their depleted numbers, Spurs neglected to dip into the January transfer market, and have managed to resurrect and maintain an unlikely Premier League title challenge - still within an outside chance of catching leaders Liverpool.

The win over Watford during the week means they have moved to within two points of second-placed Manchester City, and can overtake the defending champions for at least 24 hours if they are able to get the better of Newcastle at the weekend.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

Liverpool, meanwhile, don't play until Monday night, when they travel to face a West Ham side stinging from a 3-0 defeat to Wolves, but the wrong result from their perspective could leave them with just a four-point margin over Mauricio Pochettino's men.