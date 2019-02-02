Arsenal Legends Urge Caution Over Club's January Signing of Denis Suarez

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has warned that Denis Suarez may have to accept a role as a squad player in north London after completing a January move to the Emirates from Barcelona.

The Spaniard sealed a move to Arsenal on deadline day in the January transfer window, reuniting with his former manager Unai Emery in the Premier League after seeing his game time at the Camp Nou restricted this season.

✅ DONE DEAL ✅



Denis Suarez has joined Arsenal on loan from Barcelona until the end of season.



Full story: https://t.co/Xp5sivqFM5 #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/5Q0bTSoJgr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 31, 2019

However, Gunners legend Smith has suggested that Suarez could face a similar struggle to in Emery's setup. As quoted by Metro, Smith told Sky Sports: "Arsenal fans would have loved to have seen a little bit more business in January, but they did manage to bring in Denis Suarez.

"How much will he play though? You would imagine he may be a bit of a squad player.

"Unai Emery knows him from Sevilla, he is versatile, while another young lad in [Emile] Smith Rowe has gone out to Germany to get some game time.

Denis Suarez was Arsenal's only deadline day arrival #AFC https://t.co/NTYaH844ND — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 2, 2019

"I do not think Emery would have given up on him and it will be good for his education, so hopefully he can come back a better player."

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman shared a similarly sceptical sentiment in terms of Suarez's signing at the Emirates, as the Gunners hero told talkSPORT, via The Metro: "We don't need midfielders, we need defenders.

Paul Merson and Charlie Nicholas arguing about Arsenal's defence 😱



Jeff Stelling's reaction though 😂 pic.twitter.com/cZ5T7gpPah — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 26, 2019

"We've got big injuries to quite a few of them already, we need good defenders coming in. Emery knows him [Suarez] and likes what he sees, but for me we're crying out for defenders.

"We're great going forward, but what's happening with the defence? It's just not got any better all season. At the moment it's not working. It's frustrating."

Arsenal have not won any of their last 2️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague away games v big 6 sides - their last win came at Man City in Jan 2015



Pep Guardiola has never lost in 11 meetings v Unai Emery (W7, D4)@ManCity host @Arsenal on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports PL from 4pm pic.twitter.com/BYhN3UdYsN — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 1, 2019

Suarez could make his Arsenal debut against former club Manchester City on Sunday as the Spaniard seeks to help the Gunners' push for a top four spot for the remainder of the season.