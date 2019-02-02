In an exciting match at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi tied the game for Barcelona against Valencia with a beatiful goal from outside the box amid a huddle of defenders.

The Argentine star netted the goal at the 63-minute mark, bringing the score to 2–2 in La Liga, a result that gives Atletico and Real Madrid a chance to catch up to the Blaugrana.

Both sides from the capital play on Sunday.

The brace meant Messi now has 21 goals this season. It was hard fought point as his team had to come back after being 2–0 down in the first half, thanks to goals for Valencia from Kevin Gameiro and a penalty converted by Dani Parejo.

Messi also has 10 assists for Barcelona on the season.