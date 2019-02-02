Chelsea Set Michy Batshuayi Price Tag as Blues Remain Keen to Offload Striker to Crystal Palace

By 90Min
February 02, 2019

Chelsea have set an asking price of £40m to Crystal Palace for Michy Batshuayi, with the Blues keen to offload the striker on a permanent deal.

The Belgian international joined the Eagles on deadline day on a loan deal which will last until the end of the season. 

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

This is the Belgian's third loan spell since he moved to Stamford Bridge in 2017, having spent a full season on loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund before spending the first half of this season on loan at La Liga outfit Valencia.

He already looks to have fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri in his first season in charge at Chelsea, with the Blues now seemingly keen on trying to persuade Palace to buy the striker outright at the end of his loan, having revealed their valuation of the striker. 

Warren Little/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Chelsea have set a £40m asking price for Batshuayi in an attempt to lure Roy Hodgson into picking up the Belgian permanently in the summer.

Batshuayi made his debut on Saturday during their 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham at Selhurst Park. He came on as a substitute with eight minutes remaining and played a huge role in Palace's second goal of the afternoon to help secure the win.

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

Fans will be hoping for more of the same from their new front man, although it is yet to be known whether or not Palace will take the gamble and give into Chelsea's demands to buy the Belgian outright. 

