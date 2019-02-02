Didi Hamann Questions Chelsea Players' Loyalty to Maurizio Sarri After Dressing Room Revolts

February 02, 2019

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that there could be a case of déjà vu just around the corner at Chelsea, as manager Maurizio Sarri's recent outbursts against his players risk turning the squad against him.

José Mourinho and Antonio Conte suffered dressing room revolts during their most recent spells at Stamford Bridge, which eventually proved to be the downfall in both of their respective careers at Chelsea.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Following their defeat against Arsenal last month, Sarri launched an attack on his squad which caused a stir among football fans and it was a path he went down once against after a 4-0 loss to Bournemouth.


But former Premier League star Hamann believes that Sarri's decision could come back to bite him as he is running the risk of turning his squad against him.

"You’ve got to wonder, given Maurizio Sarri’s recent outbursts, whether these players will go the extra mile for him," Hamann told the Racing Post. "Having been publicly humiliated, I’m not so sure. 

"Huddersfield will perform as though their careers depend upon the outcome and they can frustrate a team on the decline. When you publicly have a go at your team, questioning their motivation and integrity, you can only see more disorder. 

"Whether he was right or not misses the point; the fact is he needs his players with him and it’s doubtful that they are. I don’t see Chelsea finishing in the top four and that would spell disaster for Sarri."

Chelsea cannot afford to drop points on Saturday when they take on Huddersfield Town as they're already outside of the top four.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Their only saving grace is that Arsenal, who are ahead of the Blues on goal difference, are understandably deemed to be the underdogs ahead of their trip to face Manchester City.

