Eddie Howe Reveals How He's Developed Ahead of Landmark 400th Game in Charge of Bournemouth

There are few managers in the world who are more popular with their clubs than Eddie Howe but the 41-year-old has insisted he is still focused on his own survival at Bournemouth.

Howe will complete a landmark 400 games in charge of the Cherries when he leads his side out against Cardiff at the weekend. The Englishmen took over the club in 2009 as they faced relegation from the Football League entirely following a 17-point deduction.

Despite the hindrance, Howe managed to keep Bournemouth up that season before securing promotion to League One the following year. In the eight years that followed Howe transformed the Cherries across two tenures, turning them into a top 10 Premier League side.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

That phenomenal journey has endeared him to the fans and board alike and Bournemouth’s continued success has seen Howe linked to some major jobs. As he approaches his 400th game, the Cherries boss admitted he still feels he has to prove himself to stave off the sack.

“To reach 400 games is nice. When you first get into management, you don’t set out to achieve numbers, you set out to stay in the job week on week. It’s probably no different now, you are still trying to survive and seeing where you can go,” Howe told the Daily Echo.

He also suggested that his attitude towards the club and his handling of the squad has not changed over the last 10 years, adding: “I’d like to think that tactically and with how we deliver our training, I’m a lot better prepared [but] underneath it all in terms of personality and how I deal with things, I’d like to think I’m no different.”

Bournemouth set up a great platform to celebrate Howe’s landmark game with their 4-0 hammering of Chelsea in midweek. One of the stars of that performance though, David Brooks, will miss clash with Cardiff though after coming off injured in the match against Chelsea.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“It was a strange one because David [Brooks] scored the goal and then felt something in his ankle,” Howe added. “We’re not sure what that is [but] I don’t think the physio team and the doctors were too concerned.”