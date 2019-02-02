Guillem Balague Gives Details of Newcastle's 18-Month Chase of New Record Signing

By 90Min
February 02, 2019

Guillem Balague has explained just what Newcastle did to make sure Miguel Almiron was the right man for the job, revealing that the Magpies scouted their man for over 18 months.

The former Atlanta United star replaced Michael Owen as the club's most expensive transfer when the midfielder completed his move on deadline day, finally snapping the top flight's longest run without breaking a club transfer record. 

The man from Paraguay was scouted for almost a year and a half before Newcastle decided to make their move, with the Spanish journalist explaining just what the Magpies' new man will bring to the Toon.

Balague told 5Live (via the Daily Star): "Creativity isn't it? Miguel Almiron is somebody they've monitored for 18 months. They've been to see him, they've been seeing videos, they've been seeing games, MLS games, so they know everything about him. They're impressed with the quality of what he does with the ball."

He continued, saying: "Certainly, Rafa insists that the difference between the Premier League and others is pace. Pace in decision making, how you run but also how you decide quickly."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Benitez told Sky Sports this week that he wants the focus around Almiron to be about his talent rather than his transfer fee, saying: "Obviously the offensive players are more expensive. We've been talking about a No.10 for a while and it's a position that, if you bring in someone, it has to be expensive.


"But the main thing for me is forget about the money, are we happy with Almiron? Hopefully we will be happy. He has the potential, pace, work rate and ability to help the team and do something that we didn't have before."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message