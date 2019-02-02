Josh Kroenke Insists Arsenal Hierarchy Are Keen to 'Cross-Pollinate' With LA Rams' NFL Success

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has insisted that the club are striving for a place in the Champions League final, and that new manager Unai Emery could be the man to deliver on their goals.

It's a busy week for the Kroenke family. Their project in America in the NFL has seen the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002, where they will take on the New England Patriots - who have more Super Bowl appearances than any other team.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Kroenke revealed that the Rams' success is something that they are desperate to replicate with Arsenal, describing their ultimate goal of reaching the Champions League final as Europe's equivalent of the Super Bowl.

"Unai’s energy is contagious and his dedication is immense," Kroenke told reporter Jeremy Wilson. "They love what they do and are also leaders. The players want to run through a wall for them.

"The only thing on a par with the Super Bowl is Arsenal making the Champions League final. It is something we are very focussed on.

"I have been telling my friends all week that the Super Bowl is the biggest spectacle that we have here and the Champions League is something in Europe that we strive for and we look forward to being a part of in the future."

Taking charge of the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday will be Sean McVay. He is the youngest coach to ever reach a Super Bowl, and Kroenke explained that the wheels are already in motion to arrange a meeting between him and Emery.

"It will be fun to cross-pollinate," Kroenke added. "Sean wants to make it over for an Arsenal match and Unai is keen to meet him. It’s culturally different but I think that they have a lot of common and will both gain from the experience.

"I think he and Sean are very comparable in the way they approach their craft on a daily basis. There is a lot of data they break down. They are very active on the practice pitch. Their styles are similar even though they are half a world apart."





Despite the positive words coming from Arsenal's hierarchy, the fans still need some convincing. Supporters in north London want to see their owners put their money where their mouth is, but instead, they're left feeling like just a little piece on the side while the owners focus on their NFL franchise.