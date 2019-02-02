Thibaut Courtois Insists Real Madrid Should Raid Chelsea for Star Forward Rather Than Chase Neymar

By 90Min
February 02, 2019

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has urged his side to sign Chelsea star Eden Hazard when they decide to next delve into the transfer market, instead of making a move for former Barcelona forward Neymar.


The Belgian spent four years alongside Hazard at Chelsea after returning from a long-term loan with Atlético Madrid, going on to win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Having ditched west London for the Spanish capital following his brilliant performances at the World Cup, Courtois has claimed that Real Madrid should now go out and sign Hazard above their other targets while the Chelsea star is still weighing up his future at the club.


"I [would] choose Eden, of course. I really like him, but the choice is up to the board," Courtois told Het Nieuwsblad. "I do not know what will happen. That is not a question for me, but for the chairman and the management.

"The team is what it is now. Karim Benzema is in a good shape and scored 17 goals. [GarethBale started well but then had to deal with injuries. You see in the matches that we have quality, only sometimes it is not possible to score."


Although Real Madrid are already planning for the summer, they were unable to make any major first team signings during the January transfer window - Brahim Díaz arrived from Manchester City for €17m - and have largely had an underwhelming year in terms of transfers.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo ended his affiliation with Real Madrid to try his luck in Italy, the arrivals of Mariano Díaz, Álvaro Odriozola and to some extent, even Courtois hasn't cut the mustard with Madridistas, although €61m signing Vinícius Júnior is starting to impress.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message