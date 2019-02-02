Tottenham Set to Finally Announce the Opening Date for Their New Stadium Next Week

Tottenham are set to end months of waiting by announcing the opening date for their new £1billion stadium next week.

The north London side are said to be planning to make the announcement within the next seven days, with the club due to explain the final preparations being made ahead of the opening of their new home.

Tottenham set to finally confirm opening date for new £1billion stadium next week | @SamiMokbel81_DM https://t.co/OH285jXyn4 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 1, 2019

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League fixtures against London rivals Crystal Palace on March 17 and Brighton on April 6 have been earmarked as potential maiden clashes to be held at the new ground.

Though those dates have been pencilled in as the opening games at the stadium, both games may yet be re-arranged depending on Palace and Brighton’s involvement in the FA Cup, with both sides facing upcoming cup ties which could alter the schedule.

Should Palace advance past Doncaster and into the next round, Roy Hodgson’s side would then face a rescheduling of their fixtures which would see their trip to face Tottenham moved.

Brighton on April 6 is now pencilled in as first game at Tottenham's new stadium

(h/t @Stacey1882) — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) January 31, 2019

Likewise, Brighton face West Bromwich Albion in a fourth round replay next week, the result of which could see their visit to Spurs’ new stadium re-arranged.

It is suggested that those outcomes could force Tottenham to reconsider their plans, with doubts over whether Mauricio Pochettino’s side would consider staging a night game as the opening match at their new home.

However, the apparent progress in Spurs’ efforts to finally make the move to their new stadium comes as a significant boost to the club following a tough recent period.

✍ Summer Transfer Window

❌ 0 Signings



✍ January Transfer Window

❌ 0 Signings



😳 Tottenham Hotspur become the FIRST club in @PremierLeague history not to make a signing in back-to-back transfer windows. pic.twitter.com/lT2CEy8Hr0 — SPORF (@Sporf) January 31, 2019

The north Londoners were recently eliminated from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

Spurs have since become the first club in Premier League history to fail to make a new signing in two consecutive transfer windows after the January window recently slammed shut without a single new arrival for Pochettino’s side once more.

.@NUFC have lost their last 7 visits to Wembley - their last win came in 1955 FA Cup Final v Man City. They have though won 3 of their last 4 away games at Tottenham@SpursOfficial who could go 2nd with a win, host Newcastle live on Sky Sports PL - Saturday 11:30am 📺 pic.twitter.com/id4SuIcIzw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 1, 2019

However, Tottenham remain in strong form in the Premier League, having beaten Newcastle 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.