Tottenham Set to Finally Announce the Opening Date for Their New Stadium Next Week

By 90Min
February 02, 2019

Tottenham are set to end months of waiting by announcing the opening date for their new £1billion stadium next week.

The north London side are said to be planning to make the announcement within the next seven days, with the club due to explain the final preparations being made ahead of the opening of their new home.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League fixtures against London rivals Crystal Palace on March 17 and Brighton on April 6 have been earmarked as potential maiden clashes to be held at the new ground.

Though those dates have been pencilled in as the opening games at the stadium, both games may yet be re-arranged depending on Palace and Brighton’s involvement in the FA Cup, with both sides facing upcoming cup ties which could alter the schedule.

Should Palace advance past Doncaster and into the next round, Roy Hodgson’s side would then face a rescheduling of their fixtures which would see their trip to face Tottenham moved.

Likewise, Brighton face West Bromwich Albion in a fourth round replay next week, the result of which could see their visit to Spurs’ new stadium re-arranged.

It is suggested that those outcomes could force Tottenham to reconsider their plans, with doubts over whether Mauricio Pochettino’s side would consider staging a night game as the opening match at their new home.

However, the apparent progress in Spurs’ efforts to finally make the move to their new stadium comes as a significant boost to the club following a tough recent period.

The north Londoners were recently eliminated from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

Spurs have since become the first club in Premier League history to fail to make a new signing in two consecutive transfer windows after the January window recently slammed shut without a single new arrival for Pochettino’s side once more.

However, Tottenham remain in strong form in the Premier League, having beaten Newcastle 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message