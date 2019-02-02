Tottenham vs Newcastle Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

High flying Tottenham welcome a resurgent Newcastle at Wembley Stadium, as both clubs seek a third consecutive win in the Premier League.

After losing out to Manchester United on matchday 22, Mauricio Pochettino's side have since responded with two victories, including a midweek home success over Watford as they valiantly attempt to push for the title.

Meanwhile, a late Matt Ritchie penalty helped Rafa Benitez's Newcastle stage a remarkable comeback against reigning champions Manchester City, as the Magpies moved five points clear of the relegation zone.



Where To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 02 February What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is It Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Injury hit Tottenham were handed a huge boost when Heung-Min Son returned early from the Asian Cup games with South Korea to net in the 2-1 win over Watford.

With Harry Kane and Dele Alli currently sidelined, Fernando Llorente is expected to lead the line after scoring in midweek, whilst fellow forward Lucas Moura is pushing for a first start in six league games.



As for the Magpies, Mohamed Diame's return to action has been delayed following an ongoing hip injury, whilst DeAndre Yedlin is one booking away from a suspension.

South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung has missed his side's last three matches with an Achilles problem and recently announced his retirement from international football.



Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Eriksen, Winks, Rose; Moura, Son, Llorente. Newcastle Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lejeune, Lascelles, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Rondon.

Head-to-Head Record

In a rich history between the clubs, they've met on 159 occasions in all competitions - with Spurs edging 69 wins to Newcastle's 58.



This fixture has proved fruitful in recent years and despite the gulf in league position, Newcastle have defeated their counterparts on three of their previous four league visits. However, Spurs claimed maximum points on the opening day of this season through Jan Vertonghen and Alli in a 2-1 win at St James' Park.



Recent Form

Although Spurs have been knocked out of two Cup competitions, Pochettino's outfit have managed to sustain pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

Two points behind the Citizens, the absence of key players hasn't deterred the London outfit, who face a tough fixture list in forthcoming weeks - including a Champions League last 16 showdown with Borussia Dortmund. The return of Son could be vital to sealing a top four finish

With the imminent arrival of Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron on the horizon, Newcastle's prospects of a comfortable campaign are looking promising.

The morale-boosting win over City was just their sixth this term and moved Benitez' men five points above 18th placed Cardiff. Top scorer Salomon Rondon could be key this weekend having netted his sixth goal of the campaign in midweek.

Here's how each side has faired in their last five fixtures.

Tottenham Newcastle Tottenham 2-1 Watford (30/01) Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City (29/01) Crystal Palace 2-0 Tottenham (27/01) Newcastle 0-2 Watford (26/01) Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (24/01) Newcastle 3-0 Cardiff (19/01) Fulham 1-2 Tottenham (20/01) Blackburn 2-4 Newcastle (15/01) Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United (13/01) Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle (12/01)

The absence of Spurs' prolific duo makes for an interesting clash, in a fixture that's sprung plenty of surprises as both aim to build on recent momentum.

Relying on Rondon for inspiration, the Magpies will fancy their chances against a side that's not kept a clean sheet in their last four competitive fixtures as they look to shock another division heavyweight.

But in spite of recent form, the hosts should have enough to close the gap on the top two.



Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Newcastle

