Lucien Favre Reflects on 'Back and Forth' Match as Dortmund Share Spoils With Frankfurt in 1-1 Draw

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre reflected on a high intensity game between his side and Eintracht Frankfurt, in which a 1-1 draw saw Die Borussen move seven points clear at the Bundesliga's summit.

Favre's men found themselves on the back foot for much of the opening 15 minutes, as the home side looked to inflict a second defeat of the season on the visitors. However, the league leaders struck first through Marco Reus' 12th of the season, who was left with a simple tap in after Raphaël Guerreiro's mazy run.

Dortmund were pegged back later in the first half by Bundesliga top scorer Luka Jovic's close range finish, as neither side managed to find a winner in the second period. Speaking on the club's official website after the match, Favre admitted Saturday's encounter was a tough one for his side.

"It was a very interesting game with high intensity. It went back and forth," the Swiss boss said.

"In the beginning, in the first 15 minutes, it was complicated for us: Frankfurt was very high and made it difficult for us to play the game and to dominate the ball. After that it was better, and we had very good chances."

Both keepers were tested in the second period as both sides had opportunities, but in the end Favre was pleased with a point that saw Dortmund move further ahead in the table, thanks to Bayern Munich's loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

He added: "The second half was good, from both sides. Both teams wanted to win. We had three, four actions that we should have played better. We really wanted to win and have to accept a 1:1."