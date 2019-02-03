Marco Silva Says Everton Made it 'Too Easy' for Wolves in 3-1 Mauling at Goodison Park

By 90Min
February 03, 2019

Marco Silva was less than impressed with his Everton side as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Wolves. Silva expressed his frustration after the match particularly for the goals which he felt came ‘too easy’.

Everton bounced back with a win against Huddersfield last week after falling to two shock defeats against Southampton and Millwall respectively in the week prior. It put Silva’s side just two points behind seventh-placed Wolves going into this crunch clash.

The Toffees hoped to carry that momentum into this game and to leapfrog their opponents in the Premier League table. They never really got started though and it was a performance marred by sloppy play throughout.

Leighton Baines started this game despite being subbed with a suspected injury aggravation last week. The 34-year-old has made just six appearances this season but was trusted against Wolves by Silva and it proved to be wrong decision.

Short on match fitness, it was just five minutes into the game when Baines was caught out and he brought down the advancing Matt Doherty in the area, conceding an early penalty. Ruben Neves made no mistake from the spot to hand Wolves an early lead.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“I see us giving everything too easily. From the first moment they could score coming from nowhere,” Silva told  Birmingham Live. “They scored a penalty and we must do something completely different in that moment.”

Andre Gomes levelled for Everton with a cracking solo effort before a needless Micheal Keane foul handed the ascendency back to the visitors, who scored from the resulting free kick.

Silva was neither happy with the foul or the defending at the set piece adding: “We had a chance after we scored a good goal. But, again - something we planned for with Jimenez attacking the ball, we didn’t even put 50 per cent into that moment. I can see Jimenez challenge for that ball and he was completely alone.”

Leander Dendoncker added a third for the visitors to wrap up proceedings and the Everton boss was once again unhappy with his side’s effort in the build-up.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

“Again, with the ball in our possession we gave it away and they scored the third goal,” he added. “When you lose a game like we lost this afternoon, playing at home and giving some easy things for our opponent, of course, it’s tough - I see us giving everything too easily.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message