Marco Silva Says Everton Made it 'Too Easy' for Wolves in 3-1 Mauling at Goodison Park

Marco Silva was less than impressed with his Everton side as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Wolves. Silva expressed his frustration after the match particularly for the goals which he felt came ‘too easy’.

Everton bounced back with a win against Huddersfield last week after falling to two shock defeats against Southampton and Millwall respectively in the week prior. It put Silva’s side just two points behind seventh-placed Wolves going into this crunch clash.

Whoever made this, we need another one pronto! #SilvaOut pic.twitter.com/thAkFdTU6E — Kieren Stott (@Stotty101_) February 2, 2019

The Toffees hoped to carry that momentum into this game and to leapfrog their opponents in the Premier League table. They never really got started though and it was a performance marred by sloppy play throughout.

Leighton Baines started this game despite being subbed with a suspected injury aggravation last week. The 34-year-old has made just six appearances this season but was trusted against Wolves by Silva and it proved to be wrong decision.

Short on match fitness, it was just five minutes into the game when Baines was caught out and he brought down the advancing Matt Doherty in the area, conceding an early penalty. Ruben Neves made no mistake from the spot to hand Wolves an early lead.

“I see us giving everything too easily. From the first moment they could score coming from nowhere,” Silva told Birmingham Live. “They scored a penalty and we must do something completely different in that moment.”

Andre Gomes levelled for Everton with a cracking solo effort before a needless Micheal Keane foul handed the ascendency back to the visitors, who scored from the resulting free kick.

Silva was neither happy with the foul or the defending at the set piece adding: “We had a chance after we scored a good goal. But, again - something we planned for with Jimenez attacking the ball, we didn’t even put 50 per cent into that moment. I can see Jimenez challenge for that ball and he was completely alone.”

Leander Dendoncker added a third for the visitors to wrap up proceedings and the Everton boss was once again unhappy with his side’s effort in the build-up.

“Again, with the ball in our possession we gave it away and they scored the third goal,” he added. “When you lose a game like we lost this afternoon, playing at home and giving some easy things for our opponent, of course, it’s tough - I see us giving everything too easily.”