Paul Pogba an Injury Concern Ahead of Man Utd's Clash With Leicester City

Manchester United could be without influential midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of today's clash with Leicester after the World Cup winner sustained a knock during the 2-2 draw with Burnley.

The Frenchman has travelled with teammates to east Midlands for the afternoon fixture, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving an update on Pogba's fitness following the draw with the Clarets.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“I thought I was going to have to take Paul off [Pogba] just when Burnley scored the second goal because he got a knock.

“He did well to run it off and I think he’s okay," said Solskjaer, whose run of eight consecutive wins was halted in the 2-2 draw.

A late rally in which Victor Lindelof bagged a last-minute equaliser maintained the momentum in Manchester following the Norwegian's appointment back in mid December.

Pogba was also on the scoresheet in the fixture with a well-placed penalty - but was not operating at full-fitness.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The France international has enjoyed a renaissance under Solskjaer - bagging six goals and five assists as the Norwegian allows the midfielder to play with more freedom than he did under Jose Mourinho.

Leicester drew with Liverpool in midweek, becoming the only team other than Manchester City to take points off of the league leaders at Anfield.

Solskjaer is therefore not taking any chances against Claude Puel’s mercurial side and has included Pogba in the travelling squad.

United travelling squad vs Leicester:



De Gea, Romero, Grant



Lindelof, Young, Bailly, Shaw, Dalot, Jones



Pogba, Herrera, Mata, Fred, Matic, Lingard



Martial, Lukaku, Sanchez, Rashford#mufc [MEN] pic.twitter.com/YAyIhnCMiN — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 2, 2019

“I think we’re looking strong,” he added.

“Marcos [Rojo] is outside running now so I think he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think he might join in bits and bobs in training because that will help him mentally.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Argentinian has been blighted by injury problems during his time at Old Trafford and there were rumours that he was on his way out of Manchester during the transfer window - but a shin injury prevented him from leaving.

Manchester United face Leicester City today knowing a win could push them above Arsenal into fifth place in the Premier League.