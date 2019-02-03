Pep Guardiola Claims Manchester City Can Put Pressure on Liverpool by Beating Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is seeking to put pressure on title rivals Liverpool by showing their strength against another top team when they take on Arsenal on Sunday.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side not in action until they travel to face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday, City have the chance to close the gap to just two points with a victory over the Gunners at the weekend.

However, Guardiola insisted ahead of Sunday’s showdown at the Etihad Stadium that the result is just one important aspect of what City can achieve against Arsenal. As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the City boss said: “It’s not the points, it’s the way you play.

“Managers are sitting watching our games on TV and when they see how good we are, that is the best pressure.”

City slipped to third in the table following Tottenham’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday, after the champions lost 2-1 to the Magpies in the midweek to hand the initiative to their title rivals.

The Citizens face a huge run of fixtures in the coming week, starting against Arsenal on Sunday, with a midweek game against Everton and a colossal encounter with Chelsea next week for Guardiola’s side.

“If you want to be a real contender you have to make a lot of points,” the former Barcelona coach added.

“It’s an important week but after this week if we are still there then the next games will be important too.

“The pleasure is to play as good as possible and win games. After that, titles will be a consequence.

“How are we going to win coming from behind? What do we have to do? The only way is we focus. When we win, we always want to analyse the bad things we have done and the good things.

“When we lose in the way we lose, we have to do better in those situations. If we do we will be there, if we don’t we will shake the hand of the champions and try next season.”