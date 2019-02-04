Astonishing Stat Reveals Just How Bad Arsenal Are Away From Home

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Arsenal do not travel well. That much we knew. But we probably didn't know the extent of this away-day affliction. 

So here it comes, courtesy of Opta, in iron clad, stark, stat-form: since the start of 2018, only two teams have lost more away games than Arsenal (12) in the Premier League – Brighton (14) and Huddersfield (13).

Let that sink in, Gooners.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Of course, you may have realised that that time period traverses two managerial reigns - the Arsene Wenger era and that of new boss Unai Emery revolution. And, if you do a bit more recollection, you may remember that the dying days of the Wenger era weren't too tasty.

Of course, his career send-off was a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium. But that win wasn't just a big deal because it was the Frenchman's final appearance in the dugout. 

It was special because, at their final opportunity, Arsenal had finally won an away game in the Premier League in 2018. Oh, and I'm being generous. This wasn't just their first victory on their travels, it was the first points they'd collected at all, meaning their previous seven away days had all been losses. 

But clearly, not all of this can be blamed on Wenger, because that doesn't account for the five away losses that Emery has collected since his takeover. These have come against Chelsea, Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City. 

And they've conceded a cumulative 15 goals in those despondent away days. Arsenal's next league game, you ask? Huddersfield away. No pressure then, Unai.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message