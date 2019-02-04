Astonishing Stat Reveals Just How Bad Arsenal Are Away From Home

Arsenal do not travel well. That much we knew. But we probably didn't know the extent of this away-day affliction.

So here it comes, courtesy of Opta, in iron clad, stark, stat-form: since the start of 2018, only two teams have lost more away games than Arsenal (12) in the Premier League – Brighton (14) and Huddersfield (13).

Let that sink in, Gooners.



Of course, you may have realised that that time period traverses two managerial reigns - the Arsene Wenger era and that of new boss Unai Emery revolution. And, if you do a bit more recollection, you may remember that the dying days of the Wenger era weren't too tasty.

Of course, his career send-off was a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium. But that win wasn't just a big deal because it was the Frenchman's final appearance in the dugout.

It was special because, at their final opportunity, Arsenal had finally won an away game in the Premier League in 2018. Oh, and I'm being generous. This wasn't just their first victory on their travels, it was the first points they'd collected at all, meaning their previous seven away days had all been losses.

But clearly, not all of this can be blamed on Wenger, because that doesn't account for the five away losses that Emery has collected since his takeover. These have come against Chelsea, Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham and Manchester City.

And they've conceded a cumulative 15 goals in those despondent away days. Arsenal's next league game, you ask? Huddersfield away. No pressure then, Unai.

