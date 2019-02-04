Harry Kane Gives Positive Injury Update While Attending Super Bowl in Atlanta

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane has given a positive update on his ankle injury, while attending the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

The England captain damaged ligaments in his left ankle during his side's 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Wembley last month, and isn't expected to return to first team action until March. The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the world's most lethal strikers, and racked up 19 goals for Spurs in the current campaign before picking up his injury.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his injury, via the MirrorKane said: "It's going well. I went away for some warm weather training and we're stepping it up, (we will) see next week how we go, start to get the balls out and just see how the ankle reacts, It's going well so far but we have just got to take our time with it and make sure we get it right."


Spurs have crashed out of both domestic cup competitions since losing their star striker, but the team have coped admirably in the Premier League, and currently sit comfortably in third place. With Liverpool just four points ahead of them - though, the Reds have a game in hand - the north Londoners could emerge as dark horse title contenders within the next couple of months.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's side have benefitted greatly from Son Heung-min's return from the Asian cup, with the South Korean sensation scoring in each of his two games since coming back from the United Arab Emirates. Certainly, the 26-year-old looks to be a fine source of goals for Spurs in the meantime, as they await Kane's return from injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message