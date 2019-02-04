'I Don't Fear Anything': Vinicius Jr Lays Down the Gauntlet After Superb Display Against Alaves

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Vinicius Junior insists that he is undaunted by his increased importance to Real Madrid, having produced an eye-catching performance against Alaves on Sunday.

Starting for the fifth consecutive game in La Liga, Vinicius was untouchable as he scored his first league goal for Los Blancos in a scintillating display.

Vinicius was chosen ahead of players like Isco and Marco Asensio, and it would be difficult to drop him after a performance like this. 

Last week, Vinicius said that he did not consider himself a starter in Santiago Solari's team, but he seemed more assertive after Sunday's performance, insisting that he is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.

"What's coming doesn't scare me," he said after the match, quoted by Marca. "I play for Madrid. I play for the best team in the world. I don't fear anything."

Though mainly deployed as a left winger, Vinicius has already shown his versatility since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo last summer, playing anywhere across the front line.

Sonia Canada/GettyImages

"I play wherever the coach thinks is best," he said. "I will do anything to help the team. On the right, the left or in the middle, I will continue working to win with Madrid."


Madrid won 3-0 to record a fourth La Liga victory on their bounce, their best run of form this season. It has come at an ideal time, with the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi final against Barcelona to come on Wednesday.

Santiago Solari's side travel to Camp Nou this week before the return leg at the Bernabeu in three weeks' time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message