Ivan Rakitić's Agent Brands Summer Exit 'Impossible' as Ace Waits on New Barcelona Contract

Barcelona ace Ivan Rakitić's agent has rejected suggestions that the midfielder could leave the Camp Nou this summer, as his client waits for a new deals from the club.

The 30-year-old's current deal with Barça expires in 2021, but he has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea all believed to be keen. The Croatian has become an integral part of the midfield since joining the Catalan giants back in 2014, and has won three La Liga titles and a Champions League with the club.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

When questioned over the possibility of his client joining Serie A side Inter at the end of the current campaign, via Sport, Rakitić's agent, Arturo Canales said: "What? Ivan is going to leave Spain in the summer? It's an impossible scenario."





The report goes on to claim that the midfielder is waiting to hear from Barcelona over a potential contract extension, and that the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax could potentially put the player's starting spot in jeopardy. It also suggests that Barça president Josep María Bartomeu has not fulfilled a promise to discuss the player's future with him personally.

Clearly, Rakitić's camp seem focused on securing a new deal with Barcelona, but with a number of elite sides eager to snap up the experienced talent, he could be tempted with a move away should an alluring offer come his way.





However, as things stand, it would take a monumental change in the club's attitude toward their player to set in motion a premature exit.

Meanwhile, Barça are believed to have cooled their interest in signing Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt. The 19-year-old has been on the club's radar for some time, but the Eredivisie side's lofty €75m valuation of the player, and his agent's supposed demands of a €10m commission fee, is given La Liga's leaders second thoughts about pursuing the Netherlands international.