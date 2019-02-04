Jamie Carragher Singles Out Two Arsenal Players for Blame Following Manchester City Loss

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Jamie Carragher singled out Stephan Lichtsteiner and Shkodran Mustafi for blame following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday, as the Gunners lost ground in the race for the top four.

All three of City's goals came down Arsenal's right hand side, Lichtsteiner's side, and speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Carragher and fellow pundit Alex Scott were blunt in their opinions of the Gunners' defenders.

"That’s not just today, Lichtsteiner is not good enough," said the ex-Liverpool defender, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“Maybe you could argue that’s because of his age and the feller next to him Mustafi has never been good enough since the day he walked through the door and that’s why all the goals came down there."

The result leaves Unai Emery's men sixth in the Premier League table with 13 matches left to the campaign, with former Arsenal ladies player Scott echoing the statements made by Carragher regarding the 35-year-old Swiss international.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“Lichtsteiner, I have to say, wasn’t good enough today," said Scott.

“You can see with [Alex] Iwobi, starting to help double up down that area because you can see that was the weak link today. Every single goal, it was a repeat pattern, it didn’t change but ultimately City were at another level today.”

Arsenal have conceded the joint highest number of goals of all the sides in the top nine (36), along with Everton, as Emery failed to add defenders to a back line that has repeatedly come under scrutiny this term. Next up for Emery's side is a trip away to bottom club Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

