Lionel Messi Doubtful for Barcelona's Copa Del Rey Semi-Final Clash Against Real Madrid

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Lionel Messi is a doubt for Barcelona's Copa Del Rey semi-final meeting against Real Madrid on Wednesday after taking a knock to his upper leg against Valencia.

The Argentine suffered the injury in the Catalan giants' 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou on Saturday, when he collided with Valencia left-back Antonio Lato.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

After resting yesterday and being visited by the club's medical staff at his home, AS report that Messi arrived at Barcelona's training ground on Monday morning to undergo a series of tests.

The report adds that Ernesto Valverde's side are 'hopeful' that Messi has avoided damaging his right thigh muscle, but the 31-year-old remains doubtful for the first leg against Madrid in midweek. 

The Argentina international was understood to have turned up at the Ciutat Esportiva still experiencing some pains, with Valverde expected to talk to the Barcelona captain over the appropriate course of action.

The La Liga leaders face a crunch set of fixtures over the next month, including facing arch-rivals Real Madrid in both the league and aforementioned Copa Del Rey, and will hope for a positive injury update on their superstar forward.

In between the two legs of the domestic cup, Barcelona return to Champions League action when they take on French high-flyers Lyon in the last 16, who recorded an impressive 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

