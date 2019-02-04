Man City Target Ben Chilwell & Aaron Wan-Bissaka in £80m Swoop to Boost Homegrown Contingent

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Manchester City are believed to be targeting a summer swoop worth around £80m for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Citizens have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, having splashed over £530m on new players during Pep Guardiola's two-and-a-half season spell at the club. However, with just four homegrown players on their books, the club are eager to bolster their numbers in that department come the summer transfer window.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Guardiola has identified Chilwell and Wan-Bissaka as ideal candidates to boost both the homegrown quota and his options in the full-back position. The report claims that  the fitness levels of current first choice left-back Benjamin Mendy is a real concern for the Catalan coach, while Wan-Bissaka is seen as an ideal long-term successor to Kyle Walker.


Having signed a new contract with the Foxes back in October, committing his future to the east Midlands side until 2024, Chilwell is likely to cost the Citizens at least £50m. Wan-Bissaka should be available for a slightly more modest £30m, given that he's only just his big Premier League breakthrough with the Eagles this season.


It could be argued that, given the wealth of talented players available to Guardiola, a move to City could see either player stall their development. The former Barcelona manager has become for renowned for his penchant for regular rotation with the Citizens, and any new signings would most likely have to give up their ambitions of playing every week.

In other news, Guardiola lavished Sergio Agüero with praise on Sunday, after the Argentinean ace's hat-trick helped his side to a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal. The City boss described his star striker as 'perfect', and generally praised his side for responding in style to their shock midweek defeat to Newcastle United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message