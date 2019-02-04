Man Utd Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær Confirms Marcus Rashford Suffered 'Dead Leg' in Leicester City Win

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Manchester United's caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has confirmed that his star striker Marcus Rashford suffered a minor injury during his side's win over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The England ace missed a golden opportunity to give his side the lead within the opening five minutes, but his close range somehow flew over the bar. Minutes later, he atoned for his previous error, and slammed home a ferocious drive, which proved to be the winning goal. However, Rashford was seen limping in the first half, after landing awkwardly after a challenge.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Discussing the 21-year-old's injury after the win, via Goal, Solskjær said: "He got a dead leg early on but played through it. It was a fantastic pass by Paul (Pogba), great finish (by Marcus), he could have had one earlier as well."


The positive news for United fans is that with a week's rest until their next match, Rashford should be fully recovered in time to feature against Fulham. 


If the Red Devils can triumph over the Cottagers, and Manchester City beat Chelsea, then they will move up into fourth place in the Premier League table - keeping their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Rashford has excelled at United since Solskjær took the reins at Old Trafford, thriving in the centre forward position and being continually farmed out on the wing for both club and country in the past. The youngster netted his tenth league goal of the season on Sunday, and will be looking to maintain his fine form as United continue to push for a top four finish.


Meanwhile, Solskjær claimed that there was still plenty of room for his side to improve, following their win over the Foxes. The former United star saluted his players for their solid defensive display, but suggested that he would have preferred to win by a more comfortable margin.

