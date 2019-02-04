Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Involved in Man Utd's £200m Transfer Plans Despite No Guarantees Over Job

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly involved in discussions over the club's summer transfer plans, despite there being no guarantees that he will land the permanent job at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has enjoyed a blistering start to his fledgling reign as United manager, with eight wins and a draw from his opening nine games, but his long-term future remains up in the air, with rumours of Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino being the club's first choice for the permanent job.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Sun report that the club's owners, the Glazers, will come up with a £200m budget for the manager to spend this summer, and Solskjaer is seemingly playing a key role in drawing up transfer targets.

The former Cardiff manager revealed: "I've got to know the players' potential, how far they are from that and how they can build or rebuild - and put my views into the club.

"How we want to look in a year or two, what kind of players we need and want. 

"It is about what kind of personality to look for. It's about finding players with the Man United identity and DNA."

Solskjaer added: "The club will always get my advice if they ask me.

"That's quite natural. Whoever is in charge and involved most with the players."

After a clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League this Saturday, Solskjaer's side take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie next Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message