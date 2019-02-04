Rafa Benitez Reveals When Record Signing Miguel Almiron Should Make Newcastle Debut

By 90Min
February 04, 2019

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has said he hopes record signing Miguel Almiron can be involved at some stage against Wolves next Monday, after the 24-year-old sat out the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday. 

Almiron's £21.5m move from Atlanta United on Deadline Day meant he surpassed Michael Owen as the club's biggest ever outlay for a single player, but visa issues meant the Tottenham game just a day later came too soon to make his debut.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

"I hope so," said the manager. "I think he will be fine with the visa and the work permit, and hopefully then he will train with the team. 


"We will see how fit he is, because he was starting the pre-season in America. Hopefully, he will be fine."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Almiron's deadline day move was accompanied by the loan switch of Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca, who was substituted on for his debut in the defeat to Tottenham.

The last minute transfer business has been heralded as a potential turning point in what has so far been a disappointing season for Newcastle, who sit in 15th place, just two points clear of the relegation zone - but it remains to be seen what sort of impact either will have in the long-run.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message