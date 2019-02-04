Real Madrid Boss Santiago Solari Vows to Fight for La Liga Title Following Alaves Win

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari has vowed his side will 'fight until the end' in the race to become La Liga champions, after Los Blancos closed the gap to Barcelona to eight points on Sunday evening.

After Barcelona and Atletico both dropped points in the same weekend, Real Madrid swept aside Alaves 3-0 at the Bernabeu, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz.

After an inconsistent start to the campaign - that resulted in the sacking of Julen Lopetegui - Los Blancos are starting to hit form at the business end of the season. Although it may prove a step too far to catch Barcelona, Solari remains adamant his side are up for the 'fight'.

"We’re going to fight for everything until the end." Solari stated in his post-match press conference (via Real Madrid's official website).





"Madrid never give up and today we showed hunger to reduce the deficit, just like in previous weeks. Hopefully it will be until the end of the season and until the finals, because it will mean we have a chance of winning things."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Solari also reserved special praise for 18-year-old Vinicius Junior, who continues to impress on the wing. The Brazilian has displayed maturity well beyond his years following his move from Flamengo, and showcased his talents once more against Alaves as he netted his fourth goal of the season.





On Vinicius, Solari said: "Today he’s had a great game and has come away happy. He’s responding very well when he plays and in training. We’re delighted with his impact."

Victory over Alaves ensured a fifth successive win in all competitions for Solari, which should provide the perfect boost for Madrid as they travel to Barcelona for El Clasico on Wednesday.