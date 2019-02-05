Bayern Munich Targeting Dayot Upamecano If Lucas Hernandez Move Falls Through

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Bayern Munich have identified RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano as a viable alternative if they fail to complete a deal for Lucas Hernandez next summer.

The German champions had hoped to get a deal done for Atletico Madrid defender Hernandez in January, but the Frenchman's release clause proved problematic and Bayern were unwilling to match it.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already hinted that Bayern will try again for Hernandez at the end of the season, but they must be prepared in case the move breaks down once more.

SportBild claims that Bayern's Plan B is Upamecano, a younger French defender but one who has the potential to do great things in the future for club and country.

He was reportedly offered to Bayern before he joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, but Michael Reschke, the club's technical director at the time, turned down the opportunity.

Upamecano was one of five Bundesliga players, including RB Leipzig teammate Marcelo Saracchi, to be nominated for the Golden Boy award in 2018.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Upamecano's ability is reflected in Leipzig's defensive record this season, which is the joint best in the league alongside Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has recently been linked with a surprise move to Southampton after former Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl took over at St Mary's Stadium, but the chances are that Upamecano will join a Champions League club when he leaves the Red Bull Arena.

Upamecano has played over 30 times for France at various youth levels but is yet to make his senior debut for Les Bleus.

