Jamie Carragher Makes Bold Claim Over Liverpool Squad as Reds Suffer Back-to-Back Draws

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Sky Sports pundit and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester United have a better squad than Liverpool as the cracks have started to show in the Reds' title pursuit.

Jurgen Klopp's men let another early lead slip as they could only muster a draw against a resolute West Ham side at the London Stadium on Monday night.

The result has gifted Manchester City with an opportunity to return to the top of the table on Wednesday night if they can secure all three points against a waning Everton outfit.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme, Carragher made the claim that United's squad is superior to Liverpool's, with both clubs' recent results making it clear. 

“I said yesterday Manchester United have a better squad than Liverpool. People may have thought it was a strange thing to say but I think we’re seeing little signs of it,” he said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

MB Media/GettyImages

The former centre-back has also questioned Klopp's decision to loan out full-back Nathaniel Clyne, after the Englishman joined Bournemouth last month on a deal that'll keep him at the Vitality until the end of the season.

“On the right back situation, Klopp’s made a mistake letting Clyne go. I know there were a couple of injuries but you don’t need to let him go — keep him there," Carragher continued.

“At the moment James Milner has played there twice now and watching him you can’t quite believe he played left back so well for so long. He looks like someone completely out of position.

“I think that’s a worry going forward, not in terms of this pressure in the lead, more that when there’s a few injuries in different positions it doesn’t look like that solid Liverpool side we’ve seen for the last few weeks.”

Liverpool's squad will be tested once more as they look to get their title challenge back on track next Saturday against Clyne's new employers Bournemouth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message