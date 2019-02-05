Lyon President Reveals That Nabil Fekir's New Contract Could Include a Release Clause

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that contract talks are set to resume with prized asset Nabil Fekir, and admitted he is willing to include a release clause as Liverpool and Tottenham continue to pursue the Frenchman.

Fekir was close to leaving the French outfit last summer after negotiations with Liverpool took place before he flew to Russia for the World Cup.

However, with the move falling though, the 25-year-old remained with Lyon and has continued to shine in Ligue 1, contributing to ten goals in just 17 league appearances this term.

49' FEK YES!!!!!!!!!! 👊



The captain @NabilFekir sends Areola the wrong way on the penalty kick and Lyon take the lead!!! #OLPSG 2-1 pic.twitter.com/vmVQXPbXTE — OL English (@OL_English) February 3, 2019

Talking to French radio station RMC Sport, Aulas remained adamant that Fekir wants to remain a Lyon player, but admitted that talks are currently on hold.

“For now, it is stalled as there are many things going on at the moment," Aulas said, via Inside Futbol.

“We have entered the Champions League phase, which will keep us busy and we intend to resume discussions right after that. Nabil is very interested in continuing at Lyon."

Aulas continued to explain that should Fekir so wish, the club is willing to incorporate a release clause into the new contract, as the attacker continues to captivate football's most attractive employers.

"He will have the opportunity to leave if an offer suits him," Aulas conceded.

“We are ready to offer him all this: a long term contract with a release clause if he wishes. I hope things can move forward as he is one of our best players, a world champion and he is something special.”

With Lyon currently third in Ligue 1 and their place in the Champions League round of 16 secured, it is unlikely Fekir would be in any urgent rush to seek solace from Premier League clubs.

However, should a reasonable release clause be included in his new contract, it will not be long before Europe's heavy-hitters come knocking on Lyon's door once again.