Pellegrini Claims Klopp Is 'Used to Winning With Offside Goals' as West Ham Boss Cites 2013 Incident

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini was unhappy that the match officials failed to spot a 'clear offside' in the buildup to Liverpool's goal during their 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Sadio Mane gave the visitors the lead in the 22nd minute with a well-taken finish from James Milner's cross. However, the makeshift right-back was clearly in an offside position when receiving the ball prior to his cross to the Senegalese forward.

The Hammers were able to find an equaliser just six minutes later through Michail Antonio, resulting in a stalemate which ultimately pleased neither side.

Both managers complained about the refereeing after the game, with Pellegrini lamenting the decision to allow Mane's goal after the game.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I was pleased with the performance because I felt we played a very good game, but I'm disappointed with the result. They scored a goal that was a clear offside, one metre and a half offside in front of the linesman.

"They had a last option again in the last second which is one metre offside [Origi's chance], and we missed three or four chances especially in the first half which could've finished the game."

In his post match press conference, the West Ham boss brought up some history between himself and Klopp, citing the 2013 Champions League quarter final, during which Dortmund at the expense of Pellegrini's Malaga progressed thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Felipe Santana, which was scored while four attacking players were in an offside position.

"Klopp is used to winning with offside goals," Pellegrini said, via BBC. "He beat me against Malaga with a goal seven metres offside - so he cannot complain about anything."

While the result doesn't see West Ham move from 12th place in the Premier League, the stalemate against Jurgen Klopp's side does see the club end a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

Liverpool have a lead of just three points now at the top of the table, with Manchester City - Manuel Pellegrini's former club - gaining ground after their win over Arsenal at the weekend.