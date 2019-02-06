Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Provides Lionel Messi Injury Update Ahead of El Clasico Clash

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has revealed that he will have made his decision over Lionel Messi's potential availability against Real Madrid after training on Tuesday.

The Argentina captain picked up a knock against Valencia last Saturday in a collision with left-back Antonio Lato, and was considered a doubt for the Copa del Rey clash against Madrid on Wednesday.

According to Valverde, a decision on whether to play Messi in El Clasico will be made after the team's final training session.


He said (as quoted by Marca): "I haven't seen yet, there's one training session left and we'll see how he is before deciding.


"The most important thing is the player telling you that he is ready. No matter what the tests say, if the player doesn't feel ready, you have to leave him out.


"If he tells you he's okay, you talk to the doctors and then you take the decision, [weighing up] the pros and cons."

Valverde added: "I am not in favour of taking risks if there are lots of games ahead as there is risk of injury; in a match like tomorrow you can't play with a broken hand, for instance.


"If he's fit, he'll be on the list; if he's not, he won't."


Barcelona face their arch-rivals in the first leg of the competition at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, before playing the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 February.

