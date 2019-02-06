Chelsea Stand Firm on Over 30s Contract Policy as Willian Seeks New Four-Year Deal

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to change their contract policy for players over 30, even for prolific winger Willian, who is seeking to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2023.

The Brazilian has just 18 months left his on his existing deal, but it has previously been suggested that the 30-year-old wants to stay at the club for the next four years.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Evening Standard now reports that despite early negotiations between the two parties taking place, the Blues have made it clear that they will only consider offering him another 12 months.

Former teammate Cesc Fabregas, 31, left Stamford Bridge last month and joined AS Monaco on a deal running until 2022, after Chelsea similarly indicated that they would only extend his stay by another year.

Willian has repeatedly re-affirmed his happiness at playing for the Blues, but Maurizio Sarri's side's new contract offer has placed his long-term future at the west London club in doubt.

The winger joined Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in a £30m deal in the summer of 2013, signing a five-year contract.

Since making his debut against Basel in the Champions League in September 2013, Willian has made 273 appearances for the Blues, scoring 51 times.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Under new manager Sarri this season, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star has registered three goals and four assists from his 24 Premier League appearances.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message