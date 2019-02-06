Dani Alves Eyes Pep Guardiola Reunion as Man City Revive Interest in Signing New Full-Back

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves is reportedly eager to reunite with Pep Guardiola before he retires, amid the Catalan coach's quest to sign a new full-back this summer.

The pair enjoyed a highly successful spell together at Barcelona, as Guardiola made Alves one of his first signings upon being given the managerial position. During a phenomenal four seasons spell, Barça won three La Liga titles and two Champions League, in a spell of absolute dominance from Blaugrana.

When Guardiola eventually joined City in 2016, he made Alves, by this time at Juventus, his primary right-back target, but lost out to his former side Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Sport, Alves' contract with the Ligue 1 titans expires this summer, and he could opt for a return to his native Brazil - after Flamengo upped their interest in signing the 35-year-old this summer. However, the report claims that Alves isn't ready to finish his career just yet, and will seek one further challenge - a spell in the Premier League.

This could be music to Guardiola's ears, as he's believed to be keen on bolstering his squad in the full-back position. While previous reports have suggested that City would look to sign homegrown talents to boost the club's quota, the manager may find a reunion with his former star defender too alluring to resist.

Of course, given Alves' advancing footballing years, it would be a short-term fix for the Citizens, who would arguably be better off building for the future - rather than giving a season to a player older than any other member of the squad. However, Alves' phenomenal trophy-winning history is invaluable; the Brazilian ace has won a staggering 38 career trophies.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has claimed that the Premier League title race is likely to have more twists and turns in the coming months, as his side look to retain their title amid a spirited challenge from Liverpool. City face Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, and a win would see them move top of the table, but with the Reds having an all-important game in hand.