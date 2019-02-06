Eric Bailly Given Assurances Over Manchester United Future & in Line to Start Against PSG in UCL

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has been given reassurances over his future at Old Trafford after being linked with a move away in the January transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international has started just one Premier League game under new United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since receiving a straight red card against Bournemouth last month.



The Sun however report that both Solskjaer and Bailly held talks after the latter's suspension and it was made clear by the interim boss that the defender remained in his plans.

Bailly returned to United's starting line-up in the 1-0 victory away at Leicester last weekend, and the report adds that Solskjaer is giving consideration to starting Bailly and Lindelöf as a centre-back pairing for the Champions League last 16 showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.



It was earlier reported that PSG and Premier League rivals Arsenal were monitoring Bailly's situation over a potential move, but the Ivorian stayed put at Old Trafford last month.





The centre-back arrived from La Liga side Villarreal for a reported £30m, becoming former manager Jose Mourinho's first signing at Old Trafford.





After enjoying a fine start to his United career, delivering man of the match performances against Leicester and Bournemouth in his first two games, Bailly struggled to recapture his early form after suffering a knee injury.

A tough match, but we’re headed home with three more points. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/sSoKa9c5JX — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) February 3, 2019

This campaign the 24-year-old has managed just nine Premier League appearances, but is seemingly still in Solskjaer's first-team plans.