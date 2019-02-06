Gareth Bale Reveals He Has Yet to Speak to Zinedine Zidane Since Champions League Final

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Gareth Bale has revealed that he is yet to speak to former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane since his stunning performance against Liverpool in the Champions League final.


The Wales international sealed Los Blancos' third successive European title, scoring two goals inclugin a stunning bicycle kick just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Tom Jenkins/GettyImages

Bale's acrobatic strike drew comparisons to Zidane's own volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 final, but the 29-year-old revealed that the pair have had no communication since the Frenchman's departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Bale admitted: "He didn’t talk to me about it – I still haven’t spoken to him since. Our relationship was good. I wouldn’t say we were best mates, it was just a normal professional relationship."

Despite struggling with injuries last campaign, Bale confessed that he was disappointed at not being given the opportunity to start for Madrid in Kiev.

He added: "I was really frustrated not to start. I’d played pretty well since coming back from the last little niggle I’d had in December. I scored five goals in my last four league games of the season and felt like I deserved to be involved from the start.

“I was desperate to get onto that pitch. When I ran on I was still a bit angry, and that’s probably why I did what I did next.

“I’ve watched the goal back a couple of times. I didn’t feel like I had a point to prove – I wanted to do it for myself and the team. If you play in any final you want to be going home with the trophy, no matter what it takes. 


"If it meant waiting to come on for the last 30 minutes, so be it."

