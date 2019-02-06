Premier League to Keep Away Game Price Cap Following Rise in Travelling Fans Since 2016

Premier League officials are set to recommend that the price cap on away tickets be extended for a further three years.

Under the current agreement introduced in March 2016, Premier League clubs are stopped from charging away fans more than £30.



The cap was brought in following wide-scale outcry over the growing cost to supporters travelling to watch their team play.

The initiative was also put forward following statistics that showed a slight decrease in the number of away fans attending Premier League matches.

Since it was introduced almost three years ago, these figures have stablished, with the average visiting support this campaign enjoying a small increase to 2300.

This is welcome. Well done Arsenal. At the Fans Forum on Saturday we will also be asking for Arsenal to support the Premier League wide cap of £30 on away tickets being renewed and for Arsenal to do more on pricing for young adult prices. https://t.co/jVnzCMgIcv — AST (@AST_arsenal) January 16, 2019

At a shareholders meeting scheduled for Thursday, officials are expected to tell clubs that a potential decision to either end the cap entirely or increasing the £30 benchmark would risk damaging the reputation of the competition.

The proposed extension to the cap has been positively received by the Football Supporters' Federation, but argued that more could still be done for travelling fans.

A spokesperson for the group said (as quoted by the Daily Mail ): "We have always argued that away supporter attendance needs to be encouraged if the atmosphere and spectacle of a live match is to be sustained.

Premier League clubs to discuss extending £30 away price cap at meeting tomorrow in first test of top flight unity since departure of Richard Scudamore. https://t.co/uJyPXgSw6J — Matt Hughes (@MattHughesTimes) February 6, 2019

"There had been a rapid rise in away ticket costs for many supporters and the cap put a halt on that.

"However, we still believe more can be done and we call on the Premier League to look at ways to further reduce concessionary ticket costs and subsidise travel costs when games are moved for TV.