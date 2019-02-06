Premier League to Keep Away Game Price Cap Following Rise in Travelling Fans Since 2016

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Premier League officials are set to recommend that the price cap on away tickets be extended for a further three years. 

Under the current agreement introduced in March 2016, Premier League clubs are stopped from charging away fans more than £30.

The cap was brought in following wide-scale outcry over the growing cost to supporters travelling to watch their team play.

The initiative was also put forward following statistics that showed a slight decrease in the number of away fans attending Premier League matches. 

Since it was introduced almost three years ago, these figures have stablished, with the average visiting support this campaign enjoying a small increase to 2300.

At a shareholders meeting scheduled for Thursday, officials are expected to tell clubs that a potential decision to either end the cap entirely or increasing the £30 benchmark would risk damaging the reputation of the competition.

The proposed extension to the cap has been positively received by the Football Supporters' Federation, but argued that more could still be done for travelling fans.

A spokesperson for the group said (as quoted by the Daily Mail): "We have always argued that away supporter attendance needs to be encouraged if the atmosphere and spectacle of a live match is to be sustained.

"There had been a rapid rise in away ticket costs for many supporters and the cap put a halt on that.

"However, we still believe more can be done and we call on the Premier League to look at ways to further reduce concessionary ticket costs and subsidise travel costs when games are moved for TV.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message