Why Marco van Ginkel Could Be the Missing Link in Chelsea's Midfield

By 90Min
February 06, 2019

Unless you're a die-hard Chelsea fan, you'd probably forgotten that Marco van Ginkel is still a Blue. The Dutchman hasn't pulled on the shirt since September 2013, and he hasn't even been seen on a pitch since May 2018 after suffering a serious knee injury.

However, with a spot in the Premier League squad list vacated by Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea have included the 26-year-old. Whilst he is still not near a full return - he is only expected to return to training in March - van Ginkel could be exactly what Chelsea have been missing in midfield.

VI-Images/GettyImages

A common criticism of Chelsea's midfield trio of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic is that they lack goals. The fact that Kante, who is widely viewed as the world's finest defensive midfielder, is the most potent attacking threat of the three speaks volumes of the midfield's struggles.

The Blues need a powerful midfielder who knows how to score goals, but also knows how to put in a shift defensively. In van Ginkel, they have exactly that, and you only need to look at his form last season for the proof.

On loan with PSV Eindhoven, van Ginkel was deployed as a box-to-box midfielder who was expected to make an impact at both end of the field. He racked up a stunning 16 goals and five assists in 33 appearances as club captain, in a season which Chelsea icon Frank Lampard would have been proud of.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

At times, he would be the deepest of PSV's midfielders, using his physicality and vision to shield defenders and allow his teammates to shine. On another occasion, van Ginkel would operate as an attacking midfielder who prioritised creativity and goalscoring, and he would pass each test with flying colours.

Whilst he may not excel in one specific area, van Ginkel's appeal is that he is an all-round talent. He is a goalscorer, he is a creator and he is a defensive force. 

The fear amongst Chelsea fans is that their midfield is not an attacking threat, but instead a secondary option to complement the forwards. Defenders gift the likes of Kovacic and Kante more freedom, and instead focus their defensive efforts on Eden Hazard. With van Ginkel in the side, he would offer Chelsea a new dynamic which has not been seen in years.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Yes, the impact of this knee injury on van Ginkel's natural game is yet to be seen, but if he can make a full recovery, he could blossom into the player Chelsea thought they were getting when they signed Ross Barkley.

It may still be a while until we see van Ginkel grace the field at Stamford Bridge, but Maurizio Sarri would be foolish to ignore his quality. The Dutchman could be the elusive "Plan B" which Sarri has been searching for, and fans should be praying for van Ginkel to make a speedy recovery.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message