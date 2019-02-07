Arsene Wenger Set to Return to Management Within a Month as He Considers Four Job Openings

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is on the brink of returning to football and is currently weighing up four job offers which are on the table.

The 69-year-old has been out of work since Arsenal terminated his contract early at the end of last season, a decision which cost the north London side £17.1m in compensation fees to Wenger and his backroom staff.

The veteran manager is now ready to end his sabbatical, and The Times claims that Wenger could take up one of four positions within the next month.

One role which has reportedly been offered is with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Although the club aren't looking for a new head coach, it's claimed that Wenger could move to the Parc des Prince as their director of football.

It is unknown what effect Wenger's arrival in the French capital would have on the future of the club's sporting director, Antero Henrique.

Wenger has also been offered a return to management. One offer has come through from a national team, while a pair of "leading clubs in Europe" have also offered the Arsenal legend a route back into first team coaching.

Despite taking up his first senior managerial role in 1984, Wenger has only ever spent time in charge of four different clubs.

He started out with AS Nancy-Lorraine before moving to Monaco, where he spent seven years with Les Monégasques, winning the league and cup, before moving to Japan with Nagoya Grampus.

In 1996, his 22-year reign in north London began. Wenger was the first full-time appointment since Bruce Rioch left Arsenal two months earlier, and he went on to write his name in the club's and English football's history books.