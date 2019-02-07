Arsene Wenger Set to Return to Management Within a Month as He Considers Four Job Openings

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is on the brink of returning to football and is currently weighing up four job offers which are on the table.

The 69-year-old has been out of work since Arsenal terminated his contract early at the end of last season, a decision which cost the north London side £17.1m in compensation fees to Wenger and his backroom staff.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The veteran manager is now ready to end his sabbatical, and The Times claims that Wenger could take up one of four positions within the next month.

One role which has reportedly been offered is with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Although the club aren't looking for a new head coach, it's claimed that Wenger could move to the Parc des Prince as their director of football.

It is unknown what effect Wenger's arrival in the French capital would have on the future of the club's sporting director, Antero Henrique.

Wenger has also been offered a return to management. One offer has come through from a national team, while a pair of "leading clubs in Europe" have also offered the Arsenal legend a route back into first team coaching.

Despite taking up his first senior managerial role in 1984, Wenger has only ever spent time in charge of four different clubs.

He started out with AS Nancy-Lorraine before moving to Monaco, where he spent seven years with Les Monégasques, winning the league and cup, before moving to Japan with Nagoya Grampus.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

In 1996, his 22-year reign in north London began. Wenger was the first full-time appointment since Bruce Rioch left Arsenal two months earlier, and he went on to write his name in the club's and English football's history books.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message