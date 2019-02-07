Ernesto Valverde Reveals Reasons Behind Lionel Messi Benching After Barça Struggle to Clasico Draw

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted the benching of Lionel Messi for the Copa del Rey Clasico first leg was a precautionary measure, as the home side struggled to break down their rivals at the Nou Camp.

Real Madrid were the better side in the first half, capitalising on their early pressure with a sixth minute goal from Lucas Vazquez following some excellent work from Karim Benzema. However, La Blaugrana slowly crept back into the game, and by the 57th minute they had their equaliser through the impressive Malcom.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Still, their attacking struggles didn't go unnoticed by fans, who regularly whistled after wasted opportunities before breaking into cries for their talisman. And, speaking to Sport English after the game, Valverde revealed: "Messi is OK but we preferred to not take any risks given the stage of the season we're at.

"The decision is taken based what I think is best for team and for the player. He ended the other day with a small problem but he felt fine today. We thought that it was best to bring him on in the second half. When he came on could have been decisive. Every time he gets on the ball we know what it does to the opposition."

But Valverde intimated that the number ten still wasn't 100% when he answered a question about his likelihood of starting against Athletic Bilbao this weekend, as he admitted: "I don't know. I hope so. If he's fit, he will start."

In Messi's absence it was Malcom who took up his mantle the most effectively, proving a menace to Marcelo throughout, and getting his side back into the tie with a deserved score. This earned some praise from Valverde, as quoted by Marca, who proclaimed: "It was a difficult test because it's a very special match. He was connecting with his teammates very well."

As for the state of the tie at this halfway stage, which Real contain a slight advantage in with their away goal, Valverde conceded: "We have to score, it's simple. The tie is open."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message