Niko Kovac Hails 'Important Victory' in DFB Pokal as Die Roten Edge Past Hertha Berlin in Extra Time

Niko Kovac’s side scraped through to the quarter-final stage of the DFB Pokal after their extra time victory over Hertha Berlin.



A brace from Serge Gnabry and a close ranged header from Kingsley Coman was eventually enough to see off a spirited Hertha side. Maximilian Mittelstädt gave the home side the lead early on while substitute Davie Selke forced extra time after a blunder from Mats Hummels sent him one-on-one with goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. Bayern fought back twice to earn their place in the next round of the cup and will find out who their quarter-final opponents will be when the draw is made on 10 February.



Kovac praised his Bayern side for the important win after Die Roten had to work hard to beat a defensively solid Berlin outfit.



Quoted by Bayern’s official website after the game, Kovac said: "It was hard work. Nobody wants 120 minutes but you're happy if you win. Hertha defended with nine, ten men, it's never easy then. It was an important victory.”



Kovac made three changes to the squad that were beaten 3-1 away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last weekend. Bayern dominated in wide areas and created numerous chances that Hertha struggled to contain.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

“It's never advisable to start a phase of midweek matches with a defeat. Especially in Munich, where you have to clinch titles and win many matches. Let's see what the draw brings," Kovc added.



The win over Hertha means Bayern continue to aim towards another DFB Pokal final. Niko Kovac won the tournament last season on his last game in charge of Frankfurt against his current team Bayern



Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Die Roten are next in action as they host struggling Schalke on Saturday evening in the Bundesliga. Kovac will hope his side can build on the cup win and get back to winning ways in the league as they continue to chase Dortmund to regain the Bundesliga title.