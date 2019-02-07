Paris Saint-Germain to Make Second Attempt to Sign Willian Regardless of Neymar's Future

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will launch a second offer for Chelsea forward Willian following a failed attempt to sign the Brazil international on deadline day.

The French club were looking to add some extra firepower to their side after Neymar was ruled out for both legs of their Champions League knockout stages games against Manchester United.

But a move for Willian failed to materialise and midfielder Leandro Paredes remained the club's only new arrival in a €45m deal from Zenit St. Petersburg.

Paris Saint-Germain haven't been deterred though, according to The Sun, and they are determined to once again try to lure Willian away from Stamford Bridge.

Their January move for Willian was initially linked with Neymar's potential departure. The former Barcelona star has emerged as Real Madrid's top priority for the summer transfer window ahead of Eden Hazard and his rumoured exit was believed to have opened the door for Willian to move to the Parc des Princes.

But Paris Saint-Germain look determined to sign Chelsea's Willian regardless of Neymar's future at the club, as they're currently relying on youngsters to plug the gaps caused by Thomas Tuchel's injury problems.

Chelsea pipped Tottenham to Willian's signature six years ago in a £30m deal from big Russian spenders Anzhi Makhachkala - they had Samuel Eto'o, Lassana Diarra, and Yuri Zhirkov on their books at the time - and he's gone on to make 273 appearances for the club.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Willian has also been involved in Chelsea teams which have lifted four separate pieces of silverware during that time, including two Premier League titles.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message