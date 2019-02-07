Pep Guardiola Fires Title Warning to Liverpool After Going Above Reds With Everton Win

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Pep Guardiola has warned Liverpool that Man City will risk 'dying in the road' to defend their Premier League title. 

The reigning champions went top of the table on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win over Everton, taking advantage of Jurgen Klopp's men drawing each of their last two games to stamp their mark on the title race. 

Quoted by the Mail after the game, the Spaniard insisted: "I don't know what (Liverpool) think. There are lots of contenders to fight for the title, of course. The rivals are there. There are lots of games. Every game is tough. We knew this would be tough. The amount of games we have in our legs, we cannot give days and days off.


"We come from 100 points, we come from champions and we are in a situation where we could have given up but it didn't happen. We gave an incredible game against Liverpool. These players have shown incredible desire and performances for the last two years. How could I question them?"


The serial winner admitted that challenging on four fronts could hurt his side, but added: "I don't know how far we will get. Maybe we will die in the road. But we are trying. I used to listen to what older managers – Sir Alex Ferguson, Rafa Benitez – what they said and complain about the schedules and nothing happened.

"I arrived here so I understand the situation If we played just one competition, the schedule would be better but when you have to play four you have to adapt. So when the Premier League say we have to play, we take the bus to play at the right time and at the right moment we play the game."

