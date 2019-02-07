Ryan Sessegnon Stalls Over New Fulham Deal as Current Terms Enter Final 18 Months

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly keeping the club waiting on his decision over a new contract with the club, as they prepare to enter the final season of his current terms. 

The 18-year-old was seen as one of the hottest talents in the English game in the summer after a scintillating season which saw him fire Fulham to promotion with 16 Championship goals, and despite not quite living up to the billing so far in his maiden Premier League season, he has maintained much of his promising reputation. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

That being the case, with his contract expiring next summer, Claudio Ranieri and co are understandably thought to be keen to tie him down to new terms, but the Evening Standard say that he has so far been noncommittal over extending his stay. 

While it's unclear what factors may be at play, he has fallen out of favour under Ranieri in recent weeks, with the former Leicester boss opting for a partnership of Joe Bryan and January signing Ryan Babel down the left wing, leaving Sessegnon with limited opportunities in each of his preferred positions. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With relegation looking an increasingly realistic possibility, it's also thought that there is very little chance he would be willing to hang around for another season in the Championship when there are Premier League options on the table, with Tottenham and Manchester United having shown an interest six months ago. 

With that in mind, it's possible that he is holding off until the summer before making a decision on hiss long-term future. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

In any case, if reports are to be believed, his indecisiveness certainly has the Fulham hierarchy sweating over the future of one of their prize assets. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message