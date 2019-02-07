Ryan Sessegnon Stalls Over New Fulham Deal as Current Terms Enter Final 18 Months

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly keeping the club waiting on his decision over a new contract with the club, as they prepare to enter the final season of his current terms.

The 18-year-old was seen as one of the hottest talents in the English game in the summer after a scintillating season which saw him fire Fulham to promotion with 16 Championship goals, and despite not quite living up to the billing so far in his maiden Premier League season, he has maintained much of his promising reputation.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

That being the case, with his contract expiring next summer, Claudio Ranieri and co are understandably thought to be keen to tie him down to new terms, but the Evening Standard say that he has so far been noncommittal over extending his stay.

While it's unclear what factors may be at play, he has fallen out of favour under Ranieri in recent weeks, with the former Leicester boss opting for a partnership of Joe Bryan and January signing Ryan Babel down the left wing, leaving Sessegnon with limited opportunities in each of his preferred positions.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With relegation looking an increasingly realistic possibility, it's also thought that there is very little chance he would be willing to hang around for another season in the Championship when there are Premier League options on the table, with Tottenham and Manchester United having shown an interest six months ago.

With that in mind, it's possible that he is holding off until the summer before making a decision on hiss long-term future.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

In any case, if reports are to be believed, his indecisiveness certainly has the Fulham hierarchy sweating over the future of one of their prize assets.