Sheffield United Women Striker Charged With Alleged Racial Abuse During Match With Tottenham

Sheffield United Women's striker Sophie Jones has been charged with alleged racial abuse during a match with Tottenham Hotspur ladies in January.

It's alleged that she used words in reference to race, ethnic origin or colour that were abusive or insulting in the 6 January fixture, falling foul of FA regulations on two counts, and has been given until 15 February to respond to the charges.

[1/4] Sheffield United FC Women’s player Sophie Jones has today been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 7, 2019

A club statement read: "Sheffield United Football Club has today (Thursday 7th February 2019) been notified that a member of the Club's Women's team has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, pending a formal Football Association disciplinary hearing.

"The alleged incident took place in the FA Women's Championship fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Ladies on Sunday 6th January 2019. The Club has co-operated fully with the Football Association's investigation throughout the subsequent weeks.

[3/4] It is further alleged that the words constituted an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in Rule E3[2], as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 7, 2019

"It is alleged that the words the player used breached Rule E3[1] as they were abusive and/or insulting.

"It is further alleged that the words constituted an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in Rule E3[2], as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race."

It continued: "The Club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination.

[4/4] Jones has until 15 February 2019 to respond to the charge. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 7, 2019

"Sheffield United will not comment further on the subject until the conclusion of the formal FA disciplinary hearing."

There is no word yet on potential punishment, but that should come after the February 15th deadline for her response and subsequent disciplinary hearing.