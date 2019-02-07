Shkodran Mustafi Set for Arsenal Exit as Unai Emery Prepares to Offload £35m Flop

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could be heading out of the door this summer, with the club reportedly prepared to sell the misfiring defender.

The 26-year-old has endured another somewhat underwhelming season in north London, falling behind Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in Unai Emery's first choice central defender pecking order.

Mustafi, who became the world's third most expensive defender when he joined Arsenal from Valencia for £35m three years ago, could now be heading for the exit door as a result - according to the Telegraph (via The Sun).

His inconsistent performances and struggles with fitness this term are understood to have convinced Emery that letting him go in the next transfer window is the best option, though the Gunners will likely have to accept a reduced fee for the German international.

guys I think Mustafi might be terrible at this whole football thing pic.twitter.com/kmlwaZ04U1 — Jake. (@YedIin) February 3, 2019

Mustafi was heavily criticised along with teammate Stephan Lichtsteiner for his performance against Manchester City at the weekend, leading to former Liverpool defender and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher to claim that he has not been good enough ever since he arrived.

"Stephan Lichtsteiner is not good enough," Carragher said after the game. "Maybe you could argue that’s because of his age and the fella next to him Shkodran Mustafi has never been good enough since the day he walked through the door and that’s why all the goals came down there.

“To see Arsenal defend like that really, there’s a big job here for Unai Emery to do.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal are believed to have rejected a loan offer from Serie A giants Inter last season, given their lack of defensive options. They could be persuaded to sell this summer though, as Emery looks to free up transfer funds to bring in additional reinforcements.