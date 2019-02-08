Malcom Admits He Watched His Clasico Equaliser '100 Times' After Copa del Rey Stalemate

Barcelona winger Malcom enjoyed his equaliser against Real Madrid so much that he has watched it back '100 times' since the 1-1 draw during the week.

Barça had trailed since the sixth minute, when Lucas Vasquez put his side ahead in the semi-final first leg at Camp Nou. However, Malcom levelled the scores when he stroked home just before the hour mark, sparking emotional celebrations from the 21-year-old, who has struggled for game time since his summer move to Catalonia.

And he admitted in an interview with radio station Cadena SER on Thursday (via SPORT) that he hasn't tired of watching it back, before elaborating on just how tough the game was.

"I have watched my goal 100 times," said the Brazilian. "I'm really happy with how the game went and with the goal.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"It's always a difficult game against Madrid. It was a great game. We couldn't win as we wanted but we will give everything at the Bernabeu to get through to the final."

It's been a tough season for the winger, who joined Barça from Bordeaux in the summer, as he initially found himself in the cold as far as first team action goes, leading to speculation of a January exit to Tottenham which didn't materialise.

It looks to be behind him now, however, and he'll be hoping his start, and goal, against Real can be the catalyst for a run in the team.

Angel Martinez/GettyImages

"I have four-and-a-half years on my contract. I want to succeed at Barca," he added. "I try to give everything to win trophies and to help the team. My future's something for my agents and they try to do the best for me and for them."