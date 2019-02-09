Claude Puel Plays Down Rumours of Rift With Jamie Vardy & Insists They Have a 'Good Relationship'

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Leicester boss Claude Puel has moved to play down suggestions of a rift between him and Jamie Vardy after the striker was seemingly caught on camera swearing at his manager.

Television cameras spotted Vardy swearing after the final whistle after Leicester’s 0-1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend, while some on social media suggested that the Foxes forward's ire was directed at Puel for talking to Paul Pogba.

However, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Puel said of the situation: “I have a good relationship with Jamie. We know Jamie – after a loss he is angry, it’s normal for a player.

“If I thought one of my players was disrespectful to me or the club there would be a sanction. But that is not the case with Jamie.”

Asked if he had spoken personally with Vardy on the matter, Puel replied: “I said what I wanted to say about these things. I think it is clear from me. After we discuss things with the player – these things are between us.”

With 28 goals to his name against the Premier League’s top six teams in the last four-and-a-half seasons, Vardy has the best record of any striker in the division against the big sides – putting him above Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Explaining Vardy’s strong record against the top teams, Puel added: “Perhaps because we have to put in place a deep block and we have more possibility to play counter attack.

“And perhaps some players can have more desire, more concentration, more motivation against big teams.”

Vardy will have an opportunity to add to his impressive record against the ‘big six’ when Leicester travel to face Tottenham in a Premier League clash at Wembley on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message